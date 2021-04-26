Chelsea transfer news: Defensive target Matthias Ginter responds to transfer rumours

Chelsea target Matthias Ginter has admitted that he wants to play in Europe next season, but he won’t rule out staying at Borussia Monchengladbach even if they fail to qualify.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Ginter seemed keen to keep his options open amid mounting speculation that he will leave Gladbach this summer.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in July 2017 and has made 136 appearances so far, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable centre-backs.

“Basically, everyone wants to play in Europe,” said Ginter, when asked about his future after yesterday’s 5-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

“But there are a few other criteria that play a role. That's why we'll see what happens with the coaching team.

“There have been no talks about it yet. I'm very, very open to staying here.”

Gladbach currently sit seventh in the table, four points behind Bayer Leverkusen, with three games remaining to qualify for the Europa League.

The Champions League places, occupied by Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, are already out of reach.

With the recent announcement that Gladbach manager Marco Rose will take over at Dortmund ahead of next season, Ginter’s future may hinge on who replaces him.

The German international, who was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad and has 38 caps for his country, is eager to be playing at the highest possible level.

He has previously been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan and would have no shortage of options should he choose to leave the Bundesliga.

Ginter’s contract will soon be entering its final year, making him an even more appealing option for clubs to consider.