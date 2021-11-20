Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel hails Conor Gallagher and plans summer talks

Thomas Tuchel says he is planning to hold talks with Conor Gallagher over his future next summer.

The midfielder has been a revelation on loan at Crystal Palace this season, and has scored four goals and set up two more in 10 Premier League appearances.

Gallagher's fine start to the campaign was rewarded with a call-up to the England squad last week.

The 21-year-old made his full international debut in the 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Tuesday.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could look to recall Gallagher from his season-long loan in January.

But while Tuchel was full of praise for the youngster, he thinks it is unlikely that he will play at Stamford Bridge this term.

"Actually I haven’t thought about it," he said when asked whether Gallagher could be brought back to west London.

"I think it is important for him to be happy where he is and not change things. It is important to be calm, I feel him happy there and that he is having this impact at Crystal Palace.

“It is too early to talk about that in public before we talk with Conor himself and what his goals are.

“This will happen in the summer as we all agreed to the decision that we wanted to send him to Palace. He saw a possibility for him.

"I am not surprised the national coach loves him because I loved him from day one. Humble, nice, smile on his face and all the time ready to give everything, want to learn and improve.

“As a team-mate I would have loved to play with him. It is a pleasure to know him; I am super happy that it has worked out so well. He needs to keep his feet on the ground.”

Tuchel also moved to play down reports that Hakim Ziyech could be on his way out of the club in January.

The Morocco international has struggled for game time this season but is not about to be let go, the German insisted.

“At the moment there are no thoughts about a potential change, swap deal or whatever,” he added.

“I have talked to nobody here in Cobham about that. Hakim was not in my office expressing a wish like this [to leave] and right now I think he is a full and important member of the squad.

“He is a very talented guy and a very ambitious guy. We expect the very best of him all the time but it’s very tough competition. I cannot let everybody play 90 minutes all the time. It’s simply impossible.”

Tuchel also hinted there would be an update on Andreas Christensen's future sooner rather than later.

The centre-back is out of contract next summer and has been in talks with the club in recent weeks.

"Hopefully and obviously I expect some good news in the next days but everything can change," he said.

"The situations are handled from all sides very carefully. So, during the process we can produce performances that we need to fulfil our goals."

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues 2021/22?