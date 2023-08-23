Chelsea to offload outcast star to former Blues manager - in a move that works for all parties: report

Chelsea have undergone a major squad rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino this summer, and it doesn't look like the Argentine is finished clearing out unwanted players from the Blues.

So far this transfer window Chelsea have signed eight players for over £350m, including a British transfer record for Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, while 15 stars have been sold for more than £200m.

The squad is still bloated, however, with 30 first-team players still contracted to the club and all looking for minutes. Though Pochettino is still in the process of figuring out his favoured XI, there's a few players he has certainly made his mind up on and is ready to ship out.

Among them is Romelu Lukaku, who hasn't been given a squad number for the 2023/24 season and, according to The Telegraph, hasn't even spoken with the new manager since his arrival, instead training with the U21 side.

Lukaku made clear his desire to leave Stamford Bridge earlier in the window, with a return to Inter Milan his preference. The Nerazzuri have failed to make a move, though, while Juventus supporters protested against their club from signing the Belgian striker, too.

However, Lukaku could still be off to Serie A, with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho and Roma offering him a lifeline. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Roma CEO Lina Souloukou and Chelsea directors met earlier in the week regarding a potential deal for Lukaku.

Lukaku is desperate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer (Image credit: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly want £35m for the 30-year-old, though, making any potential deal difficult to complete. A loan move has instead been touted, but Sky Sports Italia suggest that will only materialise if Roma fail to land their preferred option of Duvan Zapata from Atalanta.

Lukaku has played under Mourinho on two occasions before, in the 2013/14 campaign for Chelsea, and at Manchester United for 18 months prior to the Portuguese manager's sacking.

On the first occasion, though, Mourinho handed him just two appearances before shipping him out on loan to Everton, before eventually selling him for £28m.

Lukaku played under Mourinho at both Chelsea and Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

