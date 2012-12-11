Chelsea v Aston Villa competition Ts and Cs

WIN:Tickets to Chelsea v Aston Villa



1. The prize consists of two tickets (Chelsea) to the game against Aston Villa on Sunday December 23, for four winners. Kick-off is at 16:00.

2. The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground.

3. Fans are reminded that tickets are in the Chelsea end and seats are among home supporters. Please be aware that any vocal or visual support for the opposition will result in ejection from the stadium without compensation.

4. Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Chelsea Football Club Regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets.

5. Competition open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Thomas Cook Sport Ltd, Chelsea or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration.

6. No cash alternative will be offered.

7. The competition closes at 10:00 on Monday December 17, 2012.

8. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

9. The promoter's decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

10. All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner.

11. We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.

12. The promoter of this competition is either Thomas Cook Retail Limited, trading as Thomas Cook Sport or Airtrack (for UK departures), or Capitol Holdings Ltd, trading as Thomas Cook Sport (Ireland), for travel arrangements departing from the Republic of Ireland. Thomas Cook Retail Ltd registered office is The Thomas Cook Business Park, Coningsby Road, Peterborough PE3 8SB, and the company registration number is 00102630 England. Capitol Holdings Ltd registered office is 10B Beckett Way, Parkwest Business Park, Dublin 12, and company registration number is 163008. To discover more about Thomas Cook Sport, log on to www.thomascooksport.com