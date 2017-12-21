Chelsea yet to pay Ampadu transfer compensation

Exeter City are still waiting for a tribunal date to be set over their compensation claim for Ethan Ampadu's transfer to Chelsea.

The teenager was named man-of-the-match for an impressive display in the Blues' dramatic 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

He has also appeared in the Premier League and debuted for Wales, but the Grecians are yet to see any return on their academy product.

Ampadu moved to Chelsea at the end of last season despite the two clubs being unable to agree on a fee.

"We don't have a date yet for the tribunal but the arbitration is taking its natural course and we will inform fans when we know more," Exeter chairman Julian Tagg said.

"Our relationship with Chelsea remains good, as it has been throughout this whole process, and it is nice to see Ethan doing so well and earning praise for his performances at both club and international level."