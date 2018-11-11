City's 44 passes lead to Gundogan derby goal
Not since Juan Mata netted for Manchester United in September 2015 had a team scored following more passes than Manchester City on Sunday.
Manchester City moved back to the Premier League summit in style on Sunday as they defeated rivals Manchester United 3-1 in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.
City fans cheered passes with over half an hour remaining, but United threatened a comeback when Anthony Martial slotted home a penalty.
However, the reigning champions were in full flow again when substitute Ilkay Gundogan clinched the victory at the end of a fine team move with 44 passes in the build-up.
The last Premier League goal to feature a longer sequence came from United, with Juan Mata netting under Louis van Gaal at the end of a 45-pass attack against Southampton in September 2015.
44 - There were 44 passes in the build-up for Ilkay Gündogan's goal v Manchester United - the most before a goal in the Premier League since Juan Mata scored for Man Utd against Southampton in September 2015 (45). Fluid. November 11, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.