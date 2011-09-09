Cologne fined over fans faeces furore
By app
BERLIN - Bundesliga club Cologne were fined 10,000 euros on Friday after its fans threw beer cups filled with urine and faeces during a league game in August, the German football federation (DFB) said.
Cologne fans were seen throwing the cups at fans seated below them, during their 5-1 demolition by Schalke 04, the DFB said.
"During Cologne's Bundesliga game against Schalke on August 13 cups filled with urine and faeces were thrown to the lower stands, hitting other fans," it said in a statement.
The club has accepted the verdict, the DFB said.
