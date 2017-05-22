Conte scoops LMA award after glorious season with Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been named as the Premier League Manager of the Year by the League Managers' Association.

Former Italy and Juventus boss Conte masterminded a stunning march to glory in his debut Premier League campaign as Chelsea amassed a record 30 wins in the 38-game season, finishing seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham on 93 points.

Conte has the chance to complete a domestic double on Saturday when Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton scooped the Championship award for leading the club into the Premier League for the first time.