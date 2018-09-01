Courtois to make Real Madrid debut against Leganes
Thibaut Courtois is set to start against Leganes, with Keylor Navas dropping to the Real Madrid bench.
Thibaut Courtois will make his Real Madrid debut in Saturday's LaLiga clash with Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Belgium international, a reported £35million signing from Chelsea, has replaced Keylor Navas in the starting line-up.
New signing Mariano Diaz, who returned from Lyon in a €33m deal this week, is among the substitutes.
Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio will play in attack alongside Karim Benzema in what looks like a 4-3-3 set-up chosen by Julen Lopetegui.
Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric line up in midfeld, meaning Isco is also on the bench.
TEAM NEWS | Here's your starting XI for tonight's match against ! VAMOS!!! September 1, 2018
