Crystal Palace release their brand-new Puma home kit for the 2021/22 season - with a little help from a 101-year-old

Crystal Palace have released their 2021/22 home kit, manufactured by Puma.

The Eagles are the last Premier League team to release their home kit, just 11 days before the start of the season, having unveiled both their yellow away shirt and blue/white third shirt already.

This new shirt features more red than blue this time around - after last season's predominantly blue effort - with the stripes at a slight angle to create more of a sash look to the jersey.

It's time.Introducing the 2021/22 home kit 𝐟𝐭. 𝐍𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐦 ❤️💙Pre-order now 👉 https://t.co/Piz0kwJMDf#CPFC | @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/HRWoAbu7jjAugust 3, 2021 See more

"Nan Pam" Pam Blomfield helped launch the new kit after a fan reached out on Twitter to get his grandmother a Crystal Palace shirt for her 101st birthday. Palace chairman Steve Parish promised that she'd get this season's new kit - and what a way to honour your word.

"Your nan Pam has made my week," Parish said on Twitter. "Pam we are going to send you the very first home shirt. Many Happy Returns for the day from all of us at CPFC and thank you for the incredible years of support."

