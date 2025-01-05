Darwin Nunez drops HUGE clue over his Liverpool future amid AC Milan links: report

Darwin Nunez has delivered a huge clue over his future at Liverpool under Arne Slot.

The 25-year-old has just four goals to his name this season and there has been ongoing talk, as relayed by FourFourTwo, that Slot is considering moving on the forward. Nunez is under contract at Anfield until 2028.

But that hasn’t stopped chatter that one club in Italy would like to see the former Benfica man turn out in their colours, with Nunez himself stirring the pot over his future and what could come next.

Darwin Nunez likes Instagram post hinting at move away from Liverpool

Could Nunez be off? (Image credit: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, eagle-eyed social media users spotted that Nunez had ‘liked’ an Instagram story which showed the forward in an AC Milan kit. AC Milan TMN reported a few days prior that Milan had contacted Liverpool over a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

That sent some supporters into a frenzy with it still yet to be confirmed whether the Uruguayan international is in fact part of Slot’s plans moving forward.

Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota all appear to be ahead of Nunez in the Liverpool pecking order, with the Merseysiders currently top of the Premier League table by some margin.

Slot has spoken about Nunez's future at Anfield previously (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez has only mustered four goals so far this term and arrived at Liverpool with huge expectations cast upon his shoulders. That may have been a tad harsh given the past successes seen by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino albeit.

"For me, he has [an] impact,” Slot said of Nunez earlier this season. “He hasn't scored the amount of goals that he wants to score but he does have [an] impact in his work-rate. He's part of a team that scores a lot of goals and is winning a lot.”

In FourFourTwo’s view, whether Nunez remains a Liverpool player in 2025 is hard to predict, especially given you do feel changes are coming under the former Feyenoord boss this summer.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action this weekend as they host long-term rivals and current strugglers Manchester United at Anfield.