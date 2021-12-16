Trending

David Martindale’s SFA disciplinary hearing postponed again

Livingston manager David Martindale’s Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearing has been postponed for a second time.

The Lions boss was sent off and subsequently charged following an incident with fourth official Lloyd Wilson in his team’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United in October.

Martindale rejected the offer of a one-match touchline and his misconduct charge, which was initially due to take place on December 2, was postponed again on Thursday and rescheduled for January 12 2022.

