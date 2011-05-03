De Rossi and Perrotta banned for rest of season
By app
ROME - AS Roma midfielders Daniele De Rossi and Simone Perrotta will miss their side's late push for a Champions League qualifying spot after Serie A confirmed their three-game bans in a statement on Tuesday.
The pair were sent off for violent conduct during Sunday's 3-2 win at relegated Bari, with Italy's De Rossi guilty of using an elbow and Perrotta having caught an opponent in the back.
With three games left in the season, Roma are a point behind city rivals Lazio who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying place.
