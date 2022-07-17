Defiant Harry Maguire sends message to Manchester United supporters

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has vowed to get his career back on track this season.

The England international endured a torrid campaign last term as the Red Devils slumped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

United (opens in new tab) only qualified for the Champions League because West Ham (opens in new tab) were unable to beat Brighton (opens in new tab) on the final day of the campaign.

Erik ten Hag has been handed the reins with a view to restoring the club to its former glories.

He has kept faith with Maguire as captain, confirming earlier this month that the armband will remain with the centre-back.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maguire has admitted his performances were not up to scratch last time out, but he believes it is normal to go through sticky patches.

“Last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path but it’s behind us now,” he said in Melbourne, as United continue their pre-season tour.

“We look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies, which is what it’s all about.

“Last year was disappointing, as an individual I didn’t play well and as a team we certainly didn’t play well.

"But a good career can last 10 to 15 years and you’re never going to have every year where it’s plain sailing and you don’t have any difficulties. You’re going to have to fight, you’re going to have setbacks.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Maguire says he has been impressed by Ten Hag in his first few weeks working with him.

“It’s been tough. The running has been hard but we’re really looking forward to the season.

"Everyone – the players, the club – know last year was nowhere near good enough but it’s a fresh start and we’ve got a big season ahead.

“Erik and his coaching staff are bringing their ideas and the first two games you’ve seen little glimpses of the principles.

"We’re working towards being ready for that first Premier League game, that’s what matters. Everything we’re doing now is building for that first game.”