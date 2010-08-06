Dutch champions Twente held on opening day

Twente clinched their maiden title under former England manager Steve McClaren, winning 27 of their 34 matches, and last week won the Super Cup by beating Ajax Amsterdam 1-0.

Despite dominating the match Twente, now coached by Belgian Michel Preud'homme after McClaren joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, failed to capitalise on their supremacy.

