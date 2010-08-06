Dutch champions Twente held on opening day
ROTTERDAM - Champions Twente Enschede were held to a goalless draw at Roda JC Kerkrade on the opening day of the Dutch league season on Friday.
Twente clinched their maiden title under former England manager Steve McClaren, winning 27 of their 34 matches, and last week won the Super Cup by beating Ajax Amsterdam 1-0.
Despite dominating the match Twente, now coached by Belgian Michel Preud'homme after McClaren joined Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, failed to capitalise on their supremacy.
