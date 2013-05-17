Emirates renew PSG shirt sponsorship deal

Despite maintaining a relationship between the two parties that dates back to 2006, neither PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi nor Emirates executive vice-president Thierry Antinori were prepared to reveal the official value of the agreement.

However, Antinori did say the amount was "a three-digit figure, so between 100 and 999 million euros" over five years as Emirates will be the only sponsor to appear on the PSG shirt next season.

According to media reports, the agreement was worth around 25 million euros a year, still significantly below the more lucrative shirt sponsorship deals in the English Premier League.