England vs Republic of Ireland live stream: how to watch international friendlies wherever you are in the world

England vs Republic of Ireland live stream, ITV, Thursday 12 November, 8pm GMT

England are back in action on Thursday night when they host Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side will be looking to bounce back from last month's 1-0 loss to Denmark. That was a hugely disappointing result for England, coming as it did on the back of an impressive 2-1 victory over Belgium. A failure to beat the Danes has left England's fate in the Nations League out of their hands: Belgium currently lead Group A2 by two points and are now in pole position to qualify for the Finals. Victory over Ireland would put England in a positive frame of mind ahead of their final two Nations League games in the coming days.

Stephen Kenny has endured a difficult start to life as Ireland boss and will be looking for his maiden win as manager of the senior side on Thursday. Kenny took over from Mick McCarthy in August and has had little success with implementing a more expansive style of play up to now. Indeed, Ireland have failed to score in each of their last four matches, a run which has included a penalty shoot-out loss to Slovakia, a scoreless stalemate with Wales and two 1-0 defeats by Finland.

Southgate will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool man injured his calf in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. Kyle Walker is back in the squad and could replace him, while Jack Grealish and Declan Rice are in contention to play against the nation they represented at youth level and, in Rice's case, three times for the senior side. There is no room in the squad for Ross Barkley, John Stones or James Maddison, while Mason Greenwood has not yet been recalled.

Celtic defender Shane Duffy is the only member of Kenny's squad who does not ply his trade in England. Jeff Hendrick, Seamus Coleman and James McClean bring experience to the ranks, but there have also been call-ups for the 20-year-old Aaron Connolly and the 19-year-old Adam Idah.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on ITV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch an England vs Republic of Ireland live stream from outside your country

If you're on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you've paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal.

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively).

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

