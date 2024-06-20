Euro 2024: Ally McCoist's 'cup of tea' quip up Italy struggles against Spain

McCoist has been running the rule over the season's transfer dealings

Ally McCoist joked that Italy boss Luciano Spalletti should give Giovanni Di Lorenzo a lovely cuppa to calm his nerves after he was given a torrid time in the first half of the Group B encounter.

Italy right-back Di Lorenzo struggled on and off the ball, ceding possession six times, losing out in over half of his ground duels, and getting dribbled past twice as he found himself barely able to get out of his own half throughout the first 45 minutes.

The Napoli man was one of Italy’s stars of Euro 2020, playing a huge part for Roberto Mancini’s side as their scintillating wide play took them to ultimate glory, but left ITV pundit McCoist expressing sympathy for him on this occasion.

Ally McCoist sums up Giovanni Di Lorenzo struggles against Spain at Euro 2024

After extended periods of Marc Cucurella and Nico Williams running Di Lorenzo ragged up the Spain left – which almost led to Italy going behind in the very first minute – the full-back was dumped to the floor while trying to contend with the Athletic winger late in the first half.

That prompted McCoist to make a rather melancholy noise before quipping: "Get him inside and get him a cup of tea"

This heavyweight battle was Euro 2024’s first clash between two sides who had both won their opening games.

What a stop from Gianluigi Donnarumma 🧤Pedri will feel he should have buried an early chance for Spain 🇪🇸#Euro2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/X9PWZTmjrrJune 20, 2024

Spain had claimed an assertive 3-0 victory over Croatia, while Italy had come from behind to win 2-1 against Albania after conceding after just 23 seconds - the fastest goal ever scored at a Euros.

Italy again started the game poorly, giving the opposition several early openings, but Luis de la Fuente’s side were unable to take full advantage and the deadlock remained unbroken at the interval.

Spain won the 2008 and 2012 editions of the European Championships but lost to Italy on penalties in the semi-finals at Euro 2020 before the Azzurri claimed the trophy at England’s expense – also on penalties.

