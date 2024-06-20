Euro 2024: Ally McCoist's 'cup of tea' quip up Italy struggles against Spain

Italy full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo particularly struggled against Spain's left side in the first half in Gelsenkirchen

Ally McCoist joked that Italy boss Luciano Spalletti should give Giovanni Di Lorenzo a lovely cuppa to calm his nerves after he was given a torrid time in the first half of the Group B encounter.

Italy right-back Di Lorenzo struggled on and off the ball, ceding possession six times, losing out in over half of his ground duels, and getting dribbled past twice as he found himself barely able to get out of his own half throughout the first 45 minutes.

