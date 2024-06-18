Euro 2024: BBC presenter exasperated by Micah Richards comment in Turkey vs Georgia

By
published

Euro 2024 presenter Mark Chapman held his head in his hands following Micah Richards' comments at half-time during Turkey vs Georgia

Euro 2024 Turkey vs Georgia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC's Euro 2024 presenter, Mark Chapman, is at the end of his tether with Micah Richards.

That's after a half-time quip from the former Manchester City man following a mad first half between Turkey and Georgia. Richards had recently been panned on social media following his performance after the England vs Serbia game, with Cesc Fabregas praised for his insight on Phil Foden.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 