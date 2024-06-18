Euro 2024: BBC presenter exasperated by Micah Richards comment in Turkey vs Georgia

The BBC's Euro 2024 presenter, Mark Chapman, is at the end of his tether with Micah Richards.

That's after a half-time quip from the former Manchester City man following a mad first half between Turkey and Georgia . Richards had recently been panned on social media following his performance after the England vs Serbia game, with Cesc Fabregas praised for his insight on Phil Foden.

But after Turkey's opening screamer, even Chapman was exasperated with Richards referring to the goal as “Turkish delight” – followed by huge laughter in the studio and Chapman shaking his head.

Chappers was lost for words 😂 #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #TURGEO pic.twitter.com/8FmjYRZ1lQJune 18, 2024

What a first half of football this shaped up to be. Turkey brought some of the loudest fans to the tournament and started a fittingly frenetic level, with Mert Muldur launching a stunning rocket to open the scoring. They could well have had a second in quick succession – only for the the Argentine referee to sharply rule it out.

Georgia were back in the game quickly, however, putting together a stunning passage of play before Georges Mikautadze finished off the move for the first-ever Georgian tournament goal. Both sides, apparently, are having a Goal of the Tournament competition among themselves.

The game was in danger of not even starting, either. Fans had to run for cover after a cascade of water flooded Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park – and got plenty of fans wet. It’s an eventful start to Group F, to say the least…

