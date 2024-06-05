Euro 2024: Where are the fan parks?

Euro 2024 is just days away from kicking off with millions of fans expected to descend on Germany across the next month-and-a-half.

10 stadiums across the country will host matches, with the final being held in the Olympiastadion Berlin, home to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. There are plenty of places to watch in Germany, too, with the nation famously football-mad.

And as available tickets become increasingly sparse, fans will undoubtedly look to catch the action via alternative means.

That might be in pubs and bars across the nation – but there are specific venues erected just for Euro 2024 this summer, too.

As confirmed by UEFA, fan parks will be littered around the country allowing fans to enjoy the atmosphere and the action even without a ticket for the game.

Each host city will provide their own fan park: here's a closer look at each one.

Where are the Euro 2024 fan parks?

Berlin

Berlin, Brandenburg Gate

Berlin has been building a giant goal at the Brandenburg Gate (Image credit: Getty Images)

MORE ON THE EUROS (Image credit: Adidas) RELATED What time are Euro 2024 kickoffs?

The capital will host fan zones in two separate locations. Firstly, the historic Brandenburg Gate will see the nearby space turned into a giant football pitch featuring 'the world's largest goal'. On days without games, films will be broadcast across the giant screen on five summer evenings.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily from 2pm to midnight (open from 8am on non-matchdays)

Entry: Free

Berlin, Reichstag

The Reichstag is a historic German venue (Image credit: Getty Images)

The official UEFA fan zone, however, will be located at Platz der Republik, in front of the Reichstag building. This will be open daily, showing every single game from the tournament.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily from 2pm to midnight

Entry: Free

Munich

Munich

Munich hosted the Olympics at this venue in 1972 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Olympiapark in Munich appears to be the perfect place to catch all the action whilst enjoying some of Germany's rich and vibrant culture.

The venue is set to show all the action, as well as host other events such as stand-up comedy shows and open-air cinema screenings.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily

Entry: Free

Frankfurt

Frankfurt

Frankfurt hosted games at the 2006 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Located in Mainufer, the Frankfurt fan park will be located next to the river Main for a more tranquil setting to catch the action, whilst still offering all the food and drink options as expected.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily; 1pm to midnight during the group phase, and weekends and 3pm to midnight during the knockout phase on weekdays

Entry: Free

Cologne

Cologne, Heumarkt

Cologne is a picturesque city (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cologne, like Berlin, will host two separate parks for fans to enjoy. The first, located at Heumarkt, offers plenty of entertainment away from the game, such as DJ sets and football pitches.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily from 2pm to 11pm (on matchdays in Cologne, open from 11pm)

Entry: Free

Cologne, Tanzbrunnen

Cologne has two fan parks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alternatively, the more traditional fan zone will be located at the Public Viewing Tanzbrunnen, although this park will only show games being played in Cologne, along with a few other selected fixtures.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June 2024: Germany v Scotland: 5pm-11:30pm

15 June 2024: Hungary v Switzerland: 12pm-11pm

18 June 2024: 5pm-11pm

19 June 2024: Hungary v Germany and Scotland v Switzerland: 12pm-11pm

22 June 2024: Belgium v Romania: 12pm-11pm

23 June 2024: Switzerland v Germany: 5pm-11pm

24 June 2024: 5pm-11pm

25 June 2024: England v Slovenia: 12pm-11pm

29 June 2024: 12pm-11pm

30 June 2024: Round of 16 in Cologne: 12pm-11pm

In addition, on any other matchdays of the German team in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Entry: free

Hamburg

Hamburg

Hamburg is a football-mad city (Image credit: Getty Images)

Located at Heiligengeistfeld, Hamburg's park offers a 'beach club' and live entertainment to complement your viewing experience. However, the park will only be showing games played in Hamburg, German national team games and knockout fixtures.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily

Entry: free

Dortmund

Dortmund, Friedensplatz

Dortmund's Friedensplatz, as descended on by BVB fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dortmund also has two fan parks to choose from. The first is at Friedensplatz, offering a variety of entertainment for all the family – including entertainment such as football mini-tournaments and foosball tables.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, 1pm until 30 minutes after the last match during the group phase, from 3pm during the knockouts and with a closing time of 9pm during rest days

Entry: free

Dortmund, Westfalenpark

The Westfalenpark will be transformed for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second park, at Westfalenpark, would be preferable to anyone looking to soak up the atmosphere of each game shown. It will be mainly showing games taking place in Dortmund and Germany games.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: Fridays and Saturdays during the group stage, along with games in Dortmund and Germany games, 1pm until 30 minutes after the last game

Entry: free

Dusseldorf

Dusseldorf

The Burgplatz will be host to Dusseldorf's fan park (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fan Zone Burgplatz will be showing every single game of the tournament live to fans in Dusseldorf. The fan zone is in the very heart of Dusseldorf and on days in which games aren't happening, there's an exciting programme including walking football, football for primary school pupils, a DFB junior coach and a tournament for young footballers.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July 2024, daily from 12pm to 10pm

Entry: free

Leipzig

Leipzig

Mascot Albart poses at what will become Leipzig's fan park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leipzig’s Augustusplatz offers fun for all the family, pairing football with a carnival atmosphere, showing every single game live. Situated just two-and-a-half miles from the stadium in Leipzig, too, it's easy to get over after a game and enjoy the ferris wheel or what UEFA describe as 'a special installation Spectacular'. Inriguing.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily from 1pm

Entry: free

Gelsenkirchen

Gelsenkirchen

Gelsenkirchen's Nordsternpark will be the venue for live viewings in the city (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fan Zone Nordsternpark offers everything you could want from a fan park. From live entertainment on the main stage, to an esports lounge. There will even be activities with local partners like Schalke.

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily except 27 June and 3, 4, 8 and 11 July

Entry: free

Stuttgart

Stuttgart

Stuttgart's Schlossplatz is well-known to German fans congregating for games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stuttgart have four separate listed venues for the Euros – but the place to see the games is the Schlossplatz. As well as the big screens, there will be free sporting activities.

The other venues are as follows: the Karlsplatz has a performance programme which includes live music, dance, lectures and more; the Schillerplatz, which houses regional food and beverage outlets and the Marktplatz, home to family-friendly activities

Location: Open in Google Maps

Open: 14 June – 14 July, daily from 12pm until midnight (the park closes at 11pm on non-matchdays)

Entry: free

More Euro 2024 stories

When are final squads announced?

The greatest Pundits ever

Who is the Euros mascot?