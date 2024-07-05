Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Portugal vs France?

Two former European champions will battle for the right to face mutual neighbours Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 as Portugal go head to head with France.

Both countries are well familiar with playing in the final four of the Euros, with 2016 victors Portugal gunning for a sixth semi-final appearance and two-time winners France their fifth.

The BBC's team of commentators and pundits will bring us the live coverage of this Friday evening clash, with kick-off set for 8pm UK time (9pm local time).

Euro 2024: Previous Winners

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Wilson will be up in the gantry to call the action live from Hamburg's Volksparkstadion. The long-serving commentator has been with the BBC since 1998, starting out at Five Live before graduating to Match of the Day during the 1999/2000 season.

Sitting alongside Wilson is former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy, who earned nine England caps from 2001-03 but was ruled out of the 2002 World Cup with an injury after being called up as a replacement for Steven Gerrard.

Murphy hung up his boots in 2013 after spells with Charlton, Tottenham, Fulham and Blackburn having already begun to work as a BBC pundit a few months prior.

Who are the BBC pundits for Portugal vs France?

Gary Lineker will host the studio coverage of the quarter-final clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Match of the Day host and former England striker Gary Lineker will lead proceedings from the BBC studio.

Joining Lineker to offer punditry are former England internationals Rio Ferdinand and Jermaine Jenas, alongside former Portugal defender and Euro 2016 winner Jose Fonte.

