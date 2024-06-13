Euro 2024: Who are the Fox Sports presenters, pundits and commentators?

Euro 2020-winning captain Giorgio Chiellini will be part of Fox Sports' team for Euro 2024

Watching Euro 2024 on Fox Sports, in the USA? These are the presenters, pundits and commentators.

It’s not just Europeans that will be watching Euro 2024, after all. With some of the planet’s best players on display, the eyes of the world will be on the tournament this summer.

The United States in particular will be paying close attention in what is a huge period for the beautiful game over the Atlantic. Not only will this summer’s Copa America be played in the US, but they will also host next summer rebooted and expanded FIFA Club World Cup, before the biggest tournament of all heads stateside, for the 2026 World Cup.

Fox Sports have the broadcast rights for Euro 2024 and the broadcaster has just revealed the star-packed roster of on-screen talent that will bring fans all the action from Germany. Here’s a look at the big names...

Jacqui Oatley will be part of the Fox commentary team

All three lead commentators are familiar voices to both American and English football fans and have commentated on a number of leagues and competitions on both sides of the Atlantic.

Pundits - Landon Donovan, Robert Green, Warren Barton

Rob Green face the USA with England in the 2010 World Cup

Joining Darke, Rae and Oatley in the commentary box will be another trio of regular pundits. Donavan was one of the best players that the USMNT has ever produced, while Green’s error against the USA in the 2010 World Cup should make him a popular choice among American fans. Former Newcastle United star Barton has coached in America and appeared on US TV for almost two decades.

Reporters: Geoff Shreeves, Tom Rinaldi

Geoff Shreeves will be reporting from the sidelines at Euro 2024

Shreeves left Sky Sports after more than 30 years of his iconic role as a touchline reporter in 2023 and will be joined by Rinaldi, a veteran of Super Bowls, World Series, World Cups and other huge events.

Presenter - Jules Breach

Jules Breach will present the action (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo columnist Breach is another familiar face on both sides of the pond, presenting live football coverage for the likes of BT Sport, Channel 4, ITV and CBS.

Studio Analysts - Alexi Lalas, Daniel Sturridge, Giorgio Chiellini, Ariane Hingst, Stu Holden, Maurice Edu, Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel win Euro 92 with Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fox Studio will host a plethora of football legends for the duration of the tournament. Alexi Lalas will need no introduction for American audiences, while in Giorgio Chiellini they will be able to call on insight from the man who captained Italy to glory at Euro 2020.

Peter Schmeichel is another Euros winner after he played a key role in Denmark’s shock Euro 92 victory, while former England striker Daniel Sturridge played in Euro 2016.

The hosts are covered by former Germany international Ariane Hingst, who won five European Championships and two World Cups during her glittering 173-cap international career.

The in-studio team is rounded out by Maurice Edu and Stu Holden, two former USMNT favourites with experience of playing in Europe.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

