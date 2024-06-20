Euro 2024: Who is Julian Nagelsmann's wife?

By
published

So who is Julian Nagelsmann's wife? The German manager is already cutting a popular figure at Euro 2024

Who is Julian Nagelsmann wife?
Julian Nagelsmann with his current partner (Image credit: Getty Images)

So who is Julian Nagelsmann's wife? The Germany boss has just left his long-term partner and is already loved up once again in a new relationship.

Nagelsmann's future was a heavy topic ahead of the tournament but after two wins from two in Group A, the Germans look to be heading for the knockout stages.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.