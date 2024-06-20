Euro 2024: Who is Julian Nagelsmann's wife?

So who is Julian Nagelsmann's wife? The Germany boss has just left his long-term partner and is already loved up once again in a new relationship.

Nagelsmann's future was a heavy topic ahead of the tournament but after two wins from two in Group A, the Germans look to be heading for the knockout stages.

Aged just 36, the former Bayern Munich boss is one of the youngest managers at the tournament.



WATCH | Alan Shearer Explains How England Could Have Won The Euros

Who is Julian Nagelsmann’s wife?

Nagelsmann seems to currently be in a relationship with Lena Wurzenberger, a journalist in Germany who met the former RB Leipzig boss through work.

She was working as a sports reporter for Germany's largest newspaper, Bild, when the pair began dating back in 2022.

Their romance is thought to have blossomed soon after he ended his 15-year marriage. Verena, his ex-wife, mothered his two children before they separated.

In November 2022, the pair made their first public appearance together, walking the red carpet at Munich's Esquire Townhouse.



Their romantic getaway in New York City prior to the World Cup in December of that year was widely reported over in Germany at the time.



The pair could be back in America in 2026 with recent confirmation that Nagelsmann's contract has been extended to take the national team for another tournament cycle.



They don't normally make a big deal out of their relationship, but the pair have been seen romancing many times after games in recent years.

