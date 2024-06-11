Euro 2024: Who is Joshua Kimmich's wife?

So who is Joshua Kimmich's wife? The right-back-cum-midfielder is set for another big tournament with Die Mannschaft.

The Bayern Munich star has reerted to full-back this season under Thomas Tuchel after adjusting to become a starting midfielder for his country in recent years. He may well remain in defence for this home tournament.

But who will be in the stands cheering on Kimmich?

Who is Joshua Kimmich's wife?

Kimmich will be cheered on throughout the tournament by his wife, Lina Meyer. The pair tied the knot in 2022.

Meyer is a professional volleyball player and has been with Kimmich since 2013. The couple met while the latter was playing for RB Leipzig.

Kimmich and Meyer have two children together. Their son was born in 2019 and their daughter entered the world in 2020.

Meyer will be hoping Kimmich continues to excel for Germany this summer.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.