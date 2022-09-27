Everton confirm departure of Allan to Al Wahda for undisclosed fee
Everton have confirmed the departure of midfielder Allan to Abu Dhabi-based side Al Wahda after paperwork on the deal was finalised.
The United Arab Emirates Pro League club announced the arrival of the 31-year-old on Sunday but it could not be rubber-stamped until the formalities had been completed.
Everton will receive an undisclosed fee for the Brazilian, who has not played a single minute of football for Frank Lampard’s side this season, as the UAE transfer window is open until next week.
“Everton thanks Allan for his service and wishes him all the best for the future,” said the club in a statement.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.