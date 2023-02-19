Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's shortlist to replace Graham Potter – report

Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly among the names being considered by Chelsea (opens in new tab) to replace under-pressure Graham Potter.

Further doubt was cast on Potter's Stamford Bridge future on Saturday, after defeat at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton left the Blues 10th in the Premier League and with just one win in 10 games.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by PSG last summer. The 50-year-old spent five-and-a-half years in charge at Spurs and has repeatedly been linked with a return to England.

Potter's Chelsea have failed to score in four of their last five games (Image credit: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Goal), the Blues have drawn up a shortlist of potential successors to Potter – which is said to include Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone.

Zidane and Luis Enrique are both available – the former having left Real Madrid in 2021, the latter having stepped down as Spain boss after last year's World Cup.

Simeone is still in situ at Atletico Madrid – where he's been manager since 2011 – but speculation surrounding his position has intensified in recent weeks. That said, it has been suggested that the Argentine wouldn't leave Atleti until the end of the current campaign, meaning he might not be an immediate option for Chelsea.