Factbox on Uruguay

Colours: Light blue shirts, black shorts, black socks.

Nickname: La Celeste (the light blue)

Previous World Cup appearances - 10: 1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002

Best World Cup performance: winners 1930, 1950

Coach: Oscar Washington Tabarez

Most capped player: Rodolfo Rodriguez 78

Top goalscorer: Hector Scarone 31

Talking points:

Uruguay have a more settled squad than they have had for a long time, due largely to the unprecedented continuity in modern times that coach Tabarez has had in the job throughout this World Cup cycle of four years. This means his selection policy has strong foundations and his tactics have been well rehearsed, making the Uruguayans a more dangerous prospect than they have been since they reached the 1970 semi-finals.

Players to watch:

Rugged defender and captain Diego Lugano for leadership, young midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro for creative moves and strike pair Diego Forlan and Luis Suarez for speed and goals.