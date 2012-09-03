Fenerbahce finalise Meireles signing
By app
Turkish club Fenerbahce have signed midfielder Raul Meireles from Chelsea, the Premier League club said on their website on Monday.
Turkish media reports said Meireles had signed a four-year contract. Fenerbahce earlier said they had started negotiations to buy him in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
The 29-year-old, who has played more than 60 times for Portugal, was signed by Chelsea on a four-year contract from Premier League rivals Liverpool in 2011.
The Istanbul club, runners-up to Galatasaray last season in Turkey's Super League, have been looking to bolster their midfield after Emre Belozoglu left for Atletico Madrid on a free transfer earlier this year.
Turkey's transfer window closes on Wednesday.
