FFT’s Best 100 Players: First look on Snapchat
By Gregg Davies
Users of social media application Snapchat will get an exclusive first look at FourFourTwo’s Best 100 Players in the World, 2014.
The photo messaging application, which sees more than 700 million photos and videos sent by its users per day, was valued at $10 billion this summer.
Followers of FFT’s Snapchat account – at ‘fourfourtwouk’ – can enjoy a first glance of this year’s top 10 players, at the climax of the release of the full 100.
Download Snapchat now, for iOS or Android – and make sure you don’t miss out.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.