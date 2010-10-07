Fluminense and Corinthians beaten in Brazil

Santos inflicted a surprise 3-0 defeat on Flu in Rio with a second-half hat-trick by striker Ze Eduardo, while lowly Atletico Mineiro came from a goal down to beat Corinthians 2-1 at home.

Ze Eduardo opened the scoring at the Enganhao with a scissors kick 12 minutes into the second half and found the net twice more in the final quarter of an hour.

Mineiro, fighting to get out of the relegation zone, lent a hand to their Belo Horizonte arch-rivals Cruzeiro, who can climb above Corinthians into second place with a win at Goias on Thursday.

Fluminense top the league on 52 points, Corinthians, who have not won in three matches, have 49 and Cruzeiro 48. Fourth-placed Internacional (44 points) also lost, 1-0 away to Ceara.