Line-up quiz! Can you name the England line-up from the 2016 meeting with Slovakia in World Cup qualifying?

By
published

Can you remember England's starting XI from their 2016 meeting with Slovakia? Let's find out!

Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fancy yourself as a bit of an England specialist? Let's put that to the test shall we with this tricky Three Lions-themed quiz.

We want to know the starting XI from England's 1-0 success over Slovakia in 2016 in World Cup 2018 qualifying.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.