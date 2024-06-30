Line-up quiz! Can you name the England line-up from the 2016 meeting with Slovakia in World Cup qualifying?

Fancy yourself as a bit of an England specialist? Let's put that to the test shall we with this tricky Three Lions-themed quiz.

We want to know the starting XI from England's 1-0 success over Slovakia in 2016 in World Cup 2018 qualifying.

How many do you think you can name? Let's find out, shall we?

We want to know the 11 England players from the meeting in Trnava as Sam Allardyce's side traveled to the Eastern Europe on September 4 2016. We are giving you an unlimited time limit on this one, so think long and think hard as to who you think could have played in that (very forgettable) contest...

So, what are you waiting for? Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share this with your mates. How many can you name?

Ready, set, go!

