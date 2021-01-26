Former Liverpool and Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez eyes big European job - report

Rafael Benitez wants a big European job after leaving Chinese outfit Dalian Pro last week, according to reports.

The former Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle boss joined Dalian in 2019 after his departure from St James’ Park.

Benitez is now keen to return to the European game after previous spells in England, Spain and Italy.

The 60-year-old has been linked with a second spell as Newcastle manager, with Steve Bruce currently under significant pressure after a 10-game winless run.

However, Benitez’s strained relationship with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley means he is unlikely to be back at St James’ any time soon.

The Independent report that the Spaniard wants a position at a major European club.

Benitez opted against returning to China for the new Super League season amid health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Liverpool manager had also grown frustrated with the way the game operated in China, believing the odds were stacked in favour of the big clubs and against sides like Dalian.

Benitez was well remunerated during his time in Asia but he is now keen to compete for trophies in Europe again.

Celtic have been spoken about as a potential destination, with Neil Lennon on the brink after a miserable season at Parkhead.

However, Benitez is not thought to be interested in a move to Scotland, even though it would offer him the chance to win silverware.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich remains a fan of Benitez’s following his successful spell in caretaker charge of the club in 2012.

But the Spaniard is unpopular with Chelsea supporters and the Blues are poised to unveil Thomas Tuchel as their new boss following the sacking of Frank Lampard on Monday.

The report also states that Zenit St Petersburg and Napoli have expressed an interest, but Benitez is prepared to bide his time and wait for the right opportunity to come up.

The 60-year-old wants to stay in the club game and has no interest in taking an international job for the time being.

