Fred targets cup glory with Manchester United and reflects on mixed 2019

Manchester United midfielder Fred is targeting trophies in the second half of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are already out of the Premier League title race, but they have qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League and will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

United will also begin their FA Cup campaign next weekend, when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves in the third round.

And Fred, who has been one of his team's most in-form players in recent weeks, believes United should target silverware this term.

“Firstly, I will continue to do my best to help the team win games and we want to win trophies too. I think we have a good chance in the cups – the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League, which are really important for us and we’ll be looking to win these trophies," the Brazilian told the club's official website.

"I hope to continue doing my best for the team and I hope that we can win a trophy in 2020.

"We have had some great games beating some big teams but then our performances have been very disappointing against some of the so-called smaller clubs.

"So it’s definitely been a year of ups and downs and we need to improve next year. We need to treat all games equally and go after the wins because we need to keep improving.

“I’m really happy to have had this consistent run in the team, it’s been really important for me to go onto the pitch and make a contribution.

"I had two of my best performances against Tottenham and Manchester City, and I think I’ve grown and improved. I’m really happy that I can help the team.

"We have games every couple of days and we need to keep on a good run and, for me, I want to continue to show my true game and show the reason that Manchester United signed me.”

A 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday moved United to within one point of the top four.

