Gary Neville makes shock prediction for Premier League title race, as he rules obvious contenders OUT

Gary Neville has made a shock prediction about the direction of the Premier League title race, just six games into the 2024/25 season.

While Arsenal are looking to stop Manchester City from adding a fifth-straight title to their collection this term, Liverpool have also provided tough competition for sides under Arne Slot.

For Neville, though, one contender has already proven they aren't strong enough to compete for the full 38 games this season, with the pundit already ruling them out of any race.

Gary Neville rules Liverpool out of Premier League title race

Neville feels Liverpool aren't strong enough to compete just yet

While Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League after six games, having beaten Ipswich, Brentford, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Wolves and losing to Nottingham Forest, Neville doesn't believe they'll continue to challenge for the rest of the season.

"They're going to have a good season it looks like and maybe get Champions League football," Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"I didn't feel like I was watching title winners [at Wolves] being honest with you. They're well below Arsenal and City but I don't think that's shocking anybody."

Neville expects City and Arsenal to run away in the title race

Indeed, the true level of Liverpool will likely be determined in the games played between the October and November international breaks. There, the Reds will face Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa, all teams which are performing strongly this season and confident of winning important matches.

Arne Slot also isn't getting carried away with being top of the league. After beating Wolves on Saturday, the Dutchman explained that his side are far from competing for the title while still recognising the achievement of winning five out of the last six games.

"Pre-season helped," Slot told Sky Sports. "The players started to believe. We have a lot to prove when we come across the top sides. It's good that we are where we are at the moment.

"I always try to be realistic, Jurgen's work has been fantastic. We have to prove we can do it in the Champions League and Premier League."

Neville, meanwhile, expects "a really good title race this season", highlighting how Arsenal will push Manchester City all the way again.

"It was good last year, I think it's going to be good this year," Neville added. "I think City know that there's someone creeping up on their shoulder. We knew it when City were chasing us all those years ago when I was sort of retiring.

"You knew that they were getting closer every single year with the signings, with their stability and their consistency and their confidence getting better. There's no doubt that Arsenal are on their shoulder."