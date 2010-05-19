Trending

Ghana's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Group D - African third round qualifying

P W D L F A Pts

1 Ghana* 6 4 1 1 9 3 13

2 Benin 6 3 1 2 6 6 10

3 Mali 6 2 3 1 8 7 9

4 Sudan 6 0 1 5 2 9 1

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Group 5 - African second round qualifying

P W D L F A Pts

1 Ghana * 6 4 0 2 11 5 12

2 Gabon * 6 4 0 2 8 3 12

3 Libya 6 4 0 2 7 4 12

4 Lesotho 6 0 0 6 2 16 0

* Qualified for the next stage of the qualifying competition

- - - -

QUALIFYING RESULTS

01.06.08

Ghana 3 Libya 0

In Kumasi

Scorers: Prince Tagoe 17, Manuel Agogo 54, Laryea Kingston 64

- -

08.06.08

Lesotho 2 Ghana 3

In Bloemfontein

Scorers:

Lesotho: Sello Muso 89, Lehlohonolo Seema 90

Ghana: Laryea Kingston 15, Manuel Agogo 41, 63

- -

14.06.08

Gabon 2 Ghana 0

In Libreville

Scorers: Roguy Meye 45+1, Stephane Nguema 59

- -

22.06.08

Ghana 2 Gabon 0

In Accra

Scorers: Prince Tagoe 31, Sulley Muntari 75

- -

05.09.08

Libya 1 Ghana 0

In Tripoli

Scorer: Ahmed Osman 86

- -

11.10.08

Ghana 3 Lesotho 0

In Sekondi

Scorers: Stephen Appiah 19, Manuel Agogo 24, Matthew Amoah 62

- -

29.03.09

Ghana 1 Benin 0

In Kumasi

Scorer: Prince Tagoe 1

- -

07.06.09