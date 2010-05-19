Ghana's route to the World Cup finals
By app
May 19 (Reuters) - Ghana's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Group D - African third round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghana* 6 4 1 1 9 3 13
2 Benin 6 3 1 2 6 6 10
3 Mali 6 2 3 1 8 7 9
4 Sudan 6 0 1 5 2 9 1
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
Group 5 - African second round qualifying
P W D L F A Pts
1 Ghana * 6 4 0 2 11 5 12
2 Gabon * 6 4 0 2 8 3 12
3 Libya 6 4 0 2 7 4 12
4 Lesotho 6 0 0 6 2 16 0
* Qualified for the next stage of the qualifying competition
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
01.06.08
Ghana 3 Libya 0
In Kumasi
Scorers: Prince Tagoe 17, Manuel Agogo 54, Laryea Kingston 64
- -
08.06.08
Lesotho 2 Ghana 3
In Bloemfontein
Scorers:
Lesotho: Sello Muso 89, Lehlohonolo Seema 90
Ghana: Laryea Kingston 15, Manuel Agogo 41, 63
- -
14.06.08
Gabon 2 Ghana 0
In Libreville
Scorers: Roguy Meye 45+1, Stephane Nguema 59
- -
22.06.08
Ghana 2 Gabon 0
In Accra
Scorers: Prince Tagoe 31, Sulley Muntari 75
- -
05.09.08
Libya 1 Ghana 0
In Tripoli
Scorer: Ahmed Osman 86
- -
11.10.08
Ghana 3 Lesotho 0
In Sekondi
Scorers: Stephen Appiah 19, Manuel Agogo 24, Matthew Amoah 62
- -
29.03.09
Ghana 1 Benin 0
In Kumasi
Scorer: Prince Tagoe 1
- -
07.06.09
