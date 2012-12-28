Gibson doubtful for Chelsea clash

The Ireland midfielder, 25, was substituted at halftime in Everton's midweek win over Wigan Athletic.

"He has got a bit of a thigh strain... we will assess him and see how he is," manager David Moyes told reporters.

Everton currently sit fifth in the table after a solid first half of the season and would leapfrog their opponents on Sunday were they to win.

Right-back Seamus Coleman could return to action after missing the last two matches, Moyes said.

Marouane Fellaini will not play as he is serving the final game of a three-match ban.