Grenier completes Roma loan move
Roma have finalised a loan deal for Clement Grenier, with the option to make his switch from Lyon permanent at the end of the season.
Clement Grenier's loan move from Lyon to Roma has been completed.
The five-time France international, last capped in a friendly against Paraguay in June 2014, arrived in the Italian capital on Friday for a medical, with Roma announcing the official completion of the deal a day later.
Grenier moves to Serie A until the end of the season, when Roma will have an option to make the switch permanent.
The 26-year-old attacking midfielder had fallen out of favour at Lyon, where he made just four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season.
Roma travel to Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday.
