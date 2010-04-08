Guerrero gets five-match ban for fan attack

Guerrero, who only recently returned from a seven-month injury absence, was caught on camera throwing a plastic water bottle at an angry Hamburg fan while walking off the pitch after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Hanover 96 on Sunday.

"Paolo Guerrero is banned for five matches and fined 20,000 euros," the DFB said in a statement.

The Peruvian striker, who has since apologised for his behaviour, has already been fined an undisclosed amount by his club with German media putting that figure between 50,000 and 80,000 euros.

After a disappointing run since the winter break Hamburg are sixth in the league, three points off a Europa League spot, with five games left to play.

