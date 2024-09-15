Guillem Balague: ‘Kylian Mbappe & Co could have earned more elsewhere, but the white shirt of Real Madrid is something no club can compete with – they’re still the biggest draw’

Spanish football expert Balague believes the prestige of Real Madrid is more attractive to players than the riches available at the likes of Man City and PSG

While Europe's super clubs are spending hundreds of millions of pounds on new players each season, Real Madrid have proved savvy operators in the transfer market in recent years. 

Their major summer signing this year, Kylian Mbappe, was signed on a "free" transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (albeit with a £120m signing fee), while Jude Bellingham's £88.5m arrival last summer is already being touted as a bargain. Factor in the fees paid for other stars – £39m for Rodrygo and £40m for Vinicius Jr – and Real Madrid's business seems impressive in the current market. 

