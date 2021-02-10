Highlights: Two quick fire goals earns Pirates win against CT City
Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership following their 2-0 victory over Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Soweto giants broke the deadlock in the first minute of the game through Deon Hotto before Vincent Pule sealed all three points for his side four minutes later.
WATCH: Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City
