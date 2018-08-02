Higuain undergoes AC Milan medical

Gonzalo Higuain was all smiles as he posed for photos during his AC Milan medical on Thursday ahead of an impending move from Juventus.

The Argentina striker is set to finalise a reported one-year loan switch worth an initial €18million.

Milan will then have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign.

Higuain enjoyed a successful two seasons in Turin, winning the Scudetto twice, scoring 40 league goals and securing a place in his country's World Cup squad.

But the 30-year-old looks to have been made surplus to requirements by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Bianconeri's new spearhead.

The ex-Napoli man is expected to be joined at the Rossoneri by Juve team-mate Mattia Caldara, who is set to move to Milan as part of a straight swap deal with the Bianconeri that will see Italy international Leonardo Bonucci rejoin his former club.