I agree with Ed - Mourinho not expecting busy transfer market

Jose Mourinho says he agrees with Ed Woodward that Manchester United's squad does not require major changes.

After the announcement of United's quarterly financial results on Thursday, executive vice chairman Woodward said he did not expect United to "churn" players any more.

Having found out what the word means, Mourinho was in full agreement as he prepares his squad to take on Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"Yesterday I had to ask a friend about 'churn' as I had no idea - it was a new word for my vocabulary," Mourinho said at his pre-match media conference.

"I thank Ed for that and I think he is completely right. Of course we speak about what is coming next.

"We know we have a squad that - like every squad - needs changes, but we know also that it has potential, good players, with many of them in the best age for evolution.

"It [churn] is not our philosophy, independent of the numbers - can you spend £1million, £10m or £100m - it is also about the philosophy, the idea and we look at it in this way.

"We prefer to bring two, three or four players, but good players, players that feel an idea of the football that we try to play that can improve our squad.

"We are not interested in buying or selling six or seven, some of whom don't play. We are stable. We think our market will be soft and natural. Some players to leave, some to come.

"So I think the word Ed used was a good one. Everything is balanced and I think our summer [activity] will be quite small."

Jose Mourinho to : "Jones is still missing. Wayne is fine." February 10, 2017

United are without Phil Jones (foot), but captain Wayne Rooney is available again after illness as the club look to avenge a 3-1 September defeat at Vicarage Road in the reverse fixture.

"I was very angry with the first goal in that game," recalled Mourinho.

"[Anthony] Martial had to leave the pitch with a very strong tackle. He had the possibility of a concussion, didn't play the next match. But it was not a foul, it was a goal - so I was really upset.

"That moment was a period where we lost the match before against Manchester City.

"But in this case we are having a moment that is maybe not perfect as we have many draws, but a moment of being unbeatable for a long time.

"So we are positive but we know the game will be very difficult. Walter Mazzarri is a very good coach and his team is very well organised."