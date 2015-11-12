I put France on the world map, boasts Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has boasted his performances for Paris Saint-Germain in the past three-and-a-half seasons have helped put France "on the world map".

The Sweden international arrived in the French capital in 2012 from AC Milan and has been a revelation for the club, scoring 115 goals in 142 appearances in all competitions, taking him to the top of PSG's all-time charts.

Three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupes de la Ligue and one Coupe de France have followed, while progress has also been made in the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic has also become Sweden's all-time record goalscorer in that time and he is hoping to fire his home country to Euro 2016 - which will be hosted by France - in their qualifier with Denmark.

"I would love to play at the European Championship in France," he said. "I have played there for four years.

"I have put Sweden on the world map and now I have put France on the world map, too."