Ibra: Messi not right choice for Ballon d'Or

"Messi had a fantastic season but he has not won that much and he has already won the Ballon d'Or three times," Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahimovic, who played with Messi in the 2009/10 season, told Eurosport on Tuesday.

"It depends whether you reward an individual or a collective work.

"Xavi is still playing at a high level, Iniesta also had a great season, they won the Euro while Messi has not won anything, just the King's Cup. Messi has won the Ballon d'Or three times, it's now someone else's turn to win it."

The Ballon d'Or, which was merged with the World Player of the Year award in 2010, will be awarded on January 7, 2013.