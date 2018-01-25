Inter flop Gabigol returns to Santos on year-long loan
Santos have announced the return of Gabriel Barbosa on a year-long loan after the striker failed to make the grade at Inter and Benfica.
Gabriel Barbosa has been granted relief from a torrid start to life in Europe, with Santos announcing he has returned to the club on a year-long loan from Inter.
The Serie A side shelled out a reported €25million to sign the Brazil international in August 2016, but he made just 10 appearances in all competitions – his only start coming in the Coppa Italia – and scored one goal in his debut season.
A loan to Benfica was not successful in securing greater playing time, with Gabriel getting just four outings for the Portuguese giants and he has gone full circle with a return to Brazil.
"It happened very quickly. It was a time for me to learn. I am very happy to come back and wear this shirt," he said in a statement issued by Santos.
Bem-vindo de novo, ! January 25, 2018
"They knew how much I wanted to come back here. Everything is in place for it to go right. I return very different; more mature and with more experience."
During his first spell at Santos, Gabriel scored 57 goals in 157 appearances and won the Campeonato Paulista on two occasions.
