Is Declan Rice leaving West Ham? Transfer report gives "huge new update"

Declan Rice leaving West Ham is the worst nightmare of Hammers supporters across the world - but fear not, Irons fans, as one transfer insider says it's not going to happen.

The midfielder is tied to two and half more years in London with the option of triggering another year. Over the past 18 months, his performances have seen him skyrocket for club and country as one of the most in-demand midfielders in the world.

With West Ham perhaps worrying about attracting unwanted attention for their tour-de-force no.41, however, those in the know are apparently calm in the knowledge that Rice is going nowhere.

"I'd be very, very surprised if he left in the next year or so now," transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT - who call it a "huge update".

"I think that the tide turned really and his big moment passed. Now he is fully focused on what he is doing at West Ham."

While this isn't an update straight from the horse's mouth, it does correlate with many other reports about the England star's future.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both said to be interested in Rice, who has helped catapult West Ham away from relegation. The Hammers originally put a £100m price tag on the player's head when interest surfaced.

Having assessed the situation at Aston Villa without Jack Grealish though, West Ham are a little more cautious to sell now.

West Ham are flying in Europe and currently in the top four.