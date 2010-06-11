Italy minister: Do not watch matches at work
By app
ROME, June 11 (Reuters) - Football-crazy Italian state workers who want to watch their country defend the World Cup should take holiday rather than view the games at work, according to civil service minister Renato Brunetta.
"Football is a passion, there are many others and they should be respected," said Brunetta, who has made a personal crusade of injecting efficiency and accountability into Italy's supposedly lazy state workers.
"If one wants to indulge in one's passion, they should go on holiday. Work is work, fun is fun," he said on Friday when asked whether state employees could watch football while at work.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.