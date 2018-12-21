James: I'm only thinking about Bayern Munich

James Rodriguez insisted he is only thinking about Bayern Munich as the star midfielder denied reports of a rift with head coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern are in no rush to use their option to buy James, who is in the final season of his two-year loan deal from Real Madrid, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

James reportedly wants to return to Champions League holders Madrid but the Colombia international refused to speculate about his future.

"My present is with Bayern Munich, I have a contract with them until June," James said.

"I'm fine there, I'm calm. In June we will see what happens but right now I am only thinking about Bayern.

"I'm recovering well and I'm really looking forward to start the year."

James has made just 11 appearances this season – seven as a starter – as he recovers from a partial lateral collateral ligament tear sustained last month.

The 27-year-old added: "Bayern have a healthy squad that are good [together], and there is no issue at all with Kovac."