James out of Uruguay clash
James Rodriguez is set to return to Spain, ruling him out of Colombia's upcoming World Cup qualifier.
Colombia star James Rodriguez has been ruled out of his side's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay due to a calf injury.
Without James, Jose Pekerman's men battled to a 1-0 victory in Paraguay on Thursday.
The Real Madrid attacker was seemingly a chance to feature in Barranquilla, but the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) ruled him out.
In a statement announcing their arrival home, Colombia said James would soon be returning to Spain.
Colombia are fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying ahead of the blockbuster clash with leaders Uruguay on Tuesday.
