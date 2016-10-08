James out of Uruguay clash

Colombia star James Rodriguez has been ruled out of his side's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay due to a calf injury.

Without James, Jose Pekerman's men battled to a 1-0 victory in Paraguay on Thursday.

The Real Madrid attacker was seemingly a chance to feature in Barranquilla, but the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) ruled him out.

In a statement announcing their arrival home, Colombia said James would soon be returning to Spain.

Colombia are fourth in CONMEBOL qualifying ahead of the blockbuster clash with leaders Uruguay on Tuesday.