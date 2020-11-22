Joe Cole tips Chelsea to challenge for the title due to ‘embarrassment of riches’

Joe Cole believes Chelsea are in an excellent position due to the wealth of talent at Frank Lampard’s disposal.

The Blues endured a shaky start to the season but have been in terrific form in recent weeks.

Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions.

Lampard’s side have won each of their last five games, scoring 16 goals and conceding only one.

Saturday’s success at St James’ Park saw Chelsea climb to the top of the table, although they later dropped to second following Tottenham’s victory over Manchester City.

And Cole, who won three Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, believes Chelsea fans should be excited about the rest of the campaign.

“You look at it, you have Pulisic, and Havertz as well to throw back into the mix, it's an embarrassment of riches,” he told BT Sport.

“And it has been built the right way. The structure has gone in place, the style of play, the methodology that Frank wants to play.

“The biggest credit you can pay Frank, you can see his personality on the team.

“You can see that work ethic, that togetherness, that relentlessness and he has implemented that. It's just a very, very exciting time for Chelsea fans.

“You go back a couple of years with the transfer ban, now they’re top of the league – ok, it may only be for a couple of hours but what a turnaround.”

Chelsea face Rennes in the Champions League in midweek, before hosting Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues have taken 18 points from their nine games to date, and no team in the division has scored more than their 22 goals.

Chelsea also have the fourth-best defensive record in the division behind Spurs, Wolves and Leicester.

